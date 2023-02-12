Binghamton Black Bears clinch spot in playoffs with close win over Port Huron

A Binghamton Black Bears jersey during the team's media day.
A Binghamton Black Bears jersey during the team's media day.(Jackson Neill/WBNG)
By Jackson Neill
Updated: 19 hours ago
PORT HURON, M.I. (WBNG) - The Binghamton Black Bears beat the Port Huron Prowlers on Saturday night 3-2, as Austin Thompson scored the game winner with less than two minutes left. The win secures the Black Bears second straight postseason berth.

Binghamton got the scoring going first as Josh Newberg got his 7th goal of the season. But later in the period, Liam Freeborn tied the game up at 1-1.

To start the second, the Prowlers took their first lead of game as Dalton Jay scored off a redirection. Nikita Ivashkin then put the game into another tie with a goal later in the period.

Finally in the third, Thompson, got the game winner with a little over a minute remaining before the end of the game.

Next up for the Black Bears, they’ll host Danbury for the top spot in the Empire Division on Friday at 7 p.m.

