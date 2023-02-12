Binghamton men’s basketball picks up home win over Albany in overtime 80-66

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - Dan Petcash and Jacob Falko each scored 20 points apiece and Binghamton men’s basketball outscored visiting Albany 17-3 in overtime to pull out an 80-66 win.

With the team’s seventh win in the last 10 games, BU moved into second place in the America East standings with five regular season games left.

The Bearcats were down seven with under four minutes to play in regulation before closing regulation with an 11-4 run that was capped with a pair of clutch free throws from Falko that tied the game at 63-63 with less than 30 seconds left before going to overtime.

In OT, Petcash opened with a corner 3, then Falko made a 3-pointer from the top of the key on the next possession as Binghamton ran away with the game.

Binghamton didn’t miss a shot in overtime, going 4-for-4 from the field, including two 3-pointers. Albany, was just 1-of-9.

Next up for Binghamton, they host NJIT on Wednesday night with tip off at 7 p.m.

