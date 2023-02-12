Mild air remains to start week

Tonight: Mixed clouds. Cold. Low: 17-28.

Monday: Sun early with increasing clouds late. High: 42-51.

Monday Night: Cloudy with snow showers. Low: 26-32.

d (WBNG)

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. High: 44. Low: 33.

Wednesday: Rain showers and unseasonably mild. High: 56. Low: 39.

Thursday: Rain showers and remaining mild. High: 57. Low: 46.

Friday: Rain showers. Highs early before dropping into the 30s. High: 46↓. Low: 15.

Saturday: Sunny skies. Cooler. High: 38. Low: 27.

Sunday: Cloudy skies and milder. High: 45. Low: 35.

Forecast Discussion:

Once again, it will be another quiet and cold night, with lows falling into the low-20s, with some spots falling into the upper-teens.

The sunshine remains for our Monday, which will allow for highs to reach near 50 degrees. Clouds will begin to increase as we head into the afternoon ahead of a weak clipper system. This system will bring some light snow showers during the night Monday, but snow amounts will be minor. Sun and clouds return on Tuesday, with temperatures remaining above average, with highs in the mid-40s.

Wednesday will feature some sun and clouds with scattered rain showers. Temperatures will be very warm, with highs in the mid-50s. More widespread rain arrives on Thursday and continues into Friday as an area of low-pressure moves in. Highs will remain well above average, with most spots reaching the upper-50s. Temperatures will start off mild on Friday before a cold front passes by, allowing temperatures to fall into the 30s by the afternoon. Temperatures overnight Friday will fall into the low-to-mid teens.

The weekend will be quiet, with sunny skies on Saturday and temperatures climbing into the upper-30s. Mild air remains on Sunday, with highs in the mid-40s under cloudy skies.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.