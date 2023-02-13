Breezy, mild

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy. High 48 (44-50) Wind W 10-15 G20 mph

We’ll be between lows today. We’ll have mostly sunny skies, but it will be windy. Highs approach 50. As a weak cold

front comes through, we’ll have mixed showers tonight. Accumulations will be light.

We’ll have early clouds and snow showers Tuesday. Sunshine will increase into the afternoon. Skies will be mostly

cloudy Tuesday night.

Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers Wednesday. As a low/cold front moves in, we’ll have a better chance of

rain Thursday. Ahead of the front, temperatures will climb to near 50.

On the back of the cold front, rain changes to snow showers Friday as temperatures fall through the 30s. A few early

snow showers Saturday with increasing sunshine. Temperatures climb to near 40 Sunday.

