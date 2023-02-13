Breezy, mild

When do showers move in?
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy. High 48 (44-50) Wind W 10-15 G20 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

We’ll be between lows today. We’ll have mostly sunny skies, but it will be windy. Highs approach 50. As a weak cold

front comes through, we’ll have mixed showers tonight. Accumulations will be light.

We’ll have early clouds and snow showers Tuesday. Sunshine will increase into the afternoon. Skies will be mostly

cloudy Tuesday night.

Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers Wednesday. As a low/cold front moves in, we’ll have a better chance of

rain Thursday. Ahead of the front, temperatures will climb to near 50.

On the back of the cold front, rain changes to snow showers Friday as temperatures fall through the 30s. A few early

snow showers Saturday with increasing sunshine. Temperatures climb to near 40 Sunday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doors opened to the public today (Feb. 10) at 3 p.m.
Upstate New York sees its first recreation cannabis dispensary, reaction from those in line
Products at 'Just Breathe'
Meet the companies powering Upstate New York’s first dispensary
This intelligence-driven operation resulted in 358 searches, 175 arrests, 98 firearms were...
Man arrested for not installing HVAC systems as promised
New gastropub aims to “add something different” to the Town of Greene
Man arrested for depositing fraudulent checks

Latest News

Mild air remains to start week
Rain end of week
Mild air remains to start week
No significant snow
Mild air remains to start week
Mild air and sunshine for Sunday