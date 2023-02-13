Emergency crews respond to Tioga County crash with serious injuries

(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SPENCER, NY (WBNG) -- Emergency crews are responding to a crash in Spencer Monday afternoon. The crash occurred on East Spencer Road and Candor Road.

According to 511NY, serious injuries are involved in the crash. All lanes of traffic are blocked. Tioga County dispatchers were unable to discuss specific details about the incident but noted it was busy with the situation.

511NY noted that there is an alternate route from Tallow Hill Road to Gridleyville Road to West Candor Road.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information.

