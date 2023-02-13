Endicott man who stole from library goes to jail

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A man was sentenced for stealing from the George F. Johnson Library in Broome County Court.

The district attorney’s office announced Edward B. Shelton, 42, of Endicott, will serve two to four years behind bars for grand larceny in the fourth degree, a felony.

Shelton admitted that on June 6, 2022, he stole a laptop and a Blu-ray player from the library. He put the items in his backpack and then left the building. A civil judgment was filed against him for restitution to the library.

The office noted that Shelton has a prior conviction for criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree in 2019 in Broome County.

“Stealing from a library clearly shows someone who places his own interests above those of the community,” said District Attorney Michael Korchak. “Sometimes the only way to prevent repeat offenses is incarceration. Hopefully, Defendant Shelton gets the message.”

The case was investigated by the Endicott Police Department.

