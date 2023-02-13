Innsufficent ice cancels ‘Almost Annual Crappie Derby’

Published: Feb. 13, 2023
WHITNEY POINT (WBNG) -- The Almost Annual Crappie Derby has been canceled for 2023.

That’s according to Broome County officials on behalf of the Whitney Point Sportsmen’s Association. The event was canceled due to a forecasted lack of ice at Dorchester Park, which is operated by Broome County in Whitney Point.

The event includes “almost” in its name because it’s periodically canceled when the weather is too warm for ice fishing.

It’s held on the New York State’s Department of Environmental Conservation’s Free Fishing Days.

