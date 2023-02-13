Mac & Cheese Fest returns to Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The eighth Annual Binghamton Mac & Cheese Fest returns to the city on Thursday.

The event, which has been sold out, offers more than 16 local restaurants and their mac & cheese at the Holiday Inn in Binghamton.

The event will benefit the Binghamton Philharmonic.

Although tickets are sold out, you can still participate in the basket raffle.

