More warm weather this week

Tonight: Chance of showers, a few flakes and windy. Gusts could reach 30-35mph at times. Low: 25-30

Tuesday: Increasing sunshine. High: 41-46

Tuesday Night: Slight chance of a few sprinkles. Low: 32-36

Forecast Discussion:

A weak cold front moves through tonight and brings some showers and perhaps a few snow showers overnight. Winds will gust 25-35mph at times with lows in the 20s to near 30.

Increasing sun is on the way Tuesday. By midweek, temperatures soar behind a warm front. We’ll be in the mid to upper 50s. A few 60s could come if more sun is able to develop. Some showers are possible Wednesday with the chance of rain at 30%.

Thursday remains warm with a high chance of rain showers. Highs remain in the 50s. Friday will be colder; but still above average with highs in the 30s. Some rain or snow is possible early and it will be windy.

The weekend looks decent and mild, yet again. Sun and clouds are expected Saturday and partial sun is on the way Sunday.

