Several arrested in Broome Co. Correctional Facility drug conspiracy bust

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office announced multiple charges that stem from a weeks-long investigation into a conspiracy to smuggle drugs into the county jail.

The sheriff’s office said, on Feb. 8, a member of the Broome County Correctional Facility Investigation Unit observed a visit between Marcello McDonald of Queens, an inmate, and visitor Ethan Papathomopoulos of Endicott. The CIU officer believed contraband was exchanged between them during a handshake.

The officer said McDonald refused a body search after the visit, which prompted officers to place him into a Facilities Contraband Protocol. Authorities noted that this is when the individual is placed in a special cell in a medical pod containing a toilet to a catch basin. After McDonald entered the cell, a pink container filled with 7.3 grams of deadly fentanyl was discovered in it.

The discovery prompted the Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team to search McDonald’s housing unit and cell. 131 hidden pills were found inside. The pills included Flexeril, Risperidone and Zoloft. The sheriff’s office called the collections of pills dangerous contraband.

The conspiracy, according to the sheriff’s office, led to the arrest of Ethan Papathomopolous and Alexis Merrill of the Town of Maine, for their alleged involvement in acquiring the fentanyl and bringing it into the correctional facility to hand over to McDonald.

Additionally, the sheriff’s office said Justice Marimberga, also of the Town of Maine, was arrested for allegedly directing and arranging the conspiracy via correctional facility tablet messages, phone calls and video visits. Marimberga, an associate of Papathomopolous and Merrill, is currently incarcerated in the correctional facility on an attempted murder charge as well as assault, burglary and robbery charges.

Posted below is a list of those who were charged and their charges:

Marcello H. McDonald, 56, of Queens, NY:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd degree, a Class B Felony

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 4th degree, a Class C Felony

Promoting Prison Contraband in the 1st degree (2 Counts), a Class D Felony

Conspiracy in the 4th degree, a Class E Felony

Tampering with Physical Evidence, a Class E Felon

McDonald was already incarcerated for previous charges, which include:

Assault in the 2nd degree, a Class D Felony,

Robbery in the 2nd degree a Class C Felony,

Robbery in the 1st degree, a B Felon

Justice L. Marimberga, age 21, of the Town of Maine:

Criminal Liability for Conduct of Another and Criminal Possession Controlled Substance in the 3rd degree, a Class B Felony

Criminal Liability for Conduct of Another and Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd degree, a Class B Felony

Criminal Liability for Conduct of Another and Criminal Possession Controlled Substance in the 4th degree, a Class C Felony

Criminal Liability for the Conduct of Another and Promoting Prison Contraband in the 1st Degree, a Class D Felony

Conspiracy in the 4th degree, a Class E Felony

Merimberga was already incarcerated for previous charges, which include:

Attempted murder in the 2nd degree, a Class A felony

Assault in the 1st degree a Class B felony

Assault in the 2nd degree a Class D felony

Burglary Causing an Injury in the 1st degree a Class B felony

Robbery in the 1st degree a Class B felony

Forcible theft with injury in the 1st degree, a Class B felony

Ethan Papathomopoulos, age 20, of Endicott:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd degree, a Class B Felony

Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd degree, a Class B Felony

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 4th degree, a Class C Felony

Promoting Prison Contraband in the 1st degree, a Class D Felony

Conspiracy in the 4th degree, a Class E Felony

Alexis Merrill, age 21, of the Town of Maine:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd degree, a Class B Felony

Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd degree, a Class B Felony

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 4th degree, a Class C Felony

Criminal Liability for Conduct of Another and Promoting Prison Contraband in the 1st degree, a Class D Felony

Conspiracy in the 4th degree, a Class E Felony

In a news conference, Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar said he wants to commend correctional and law enforcement officers for their investigation into the conspiracy. He said the confiscated fentanyl prevented around 3,650 fatal doses of the drug.

“These charges illustrate both the immense responsibility weighing on the shoulders of our Corrections Officers every day and the constant vigilance required to make sure the safety and security of incarcerated individuals housed in our Correctional Facility go uncompromised,” Akshar said. “Every day we must balance the need for in-person visits and physical contact between incarcerated people and their loved ones with the stark reality that this can lead to attempts to bring deadly drugs into this facility.”

On Jan. 30, Sheriff Akshar announced the jail’s visitation hours would be increased from 15 to 30 a week. The measure was effective immediately.

