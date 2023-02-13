Unknown objects posed safety risk to commercial airlines according to White House

By David Ade
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - It’s not aliens, but exactly what it is us tough to say. That’s the latest on Monday as information continues to trickle out regarding three unknown objects being shot down by the U.S. military.

The latest object was taken down on Sunday over Lake Huron in Michigan.

Adm. John Kirby (Ret.), spokesman for the National Security Council, said President Joe Biden ordered the objects to be taken down.

Kirby said they posed a safety threat to commercial planes. He said it was more dangerous to planes than the ballon that crossed the U.S, coast to coast, more than a week ago because they flew lower.

Kirby said, “It’d be difficult for us to say with great certainty exactly what the objects were, and it’s just not clear exactly what their purpose was.”

During a Monday press briefing at the White House Kirby also took a question on whether aliens were blame. Kirby said, “I don’t think the American people need to worry about aliens with respect to these craft. Period. I don’t think there’s any more that.”

According to the Associated Press, the entire U.S. Senate is set for a classified briefing on this on Tuesday morning.

According to Senator Gary Peters’ (D-Mich.) office, the Michigan senator is in contact with the Biden administration and is pushing for more transparency and information regarding the object that flew over the state on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doors opened to the public today (Feb. 10) at 3 p.m.
Upstate New York sees its first recreation cannabis dispensary, reaction from those in line
Products at 'Just Breathe'
Meet the companies powering Upstate New York’s first dispensary
This intelligence-driven operation resulted in 358 searches, 175 arrests, 98 firearms were...
Man arrested for not installing HVAC systems as promised
Endicott man who stole from library goes to jail
New gastropub aims to “add something different” to the Town of Greene

Latest News

Former President Trump's lawyers spoke about the latest in the classified documents...
Latest in investigation into Trump's classified documents
A United Airlines jetliner taxis to a runway for take off from Denver International Airport,...
Plane almost nosedived into ocean right after takeoff, flight data says
Emergency crews respond to Tioga County crash with serious injuries
Emergency crews respond to Tioga County crash with serious injuries
Several arrested in Broome Co. Correctional Facility drug conspiracy bust
Several arrested in Broome Co. Correctional Facility drug conspiracy bust
Church closing down
Church closing down