Vestal Museum plans to move back to old location

VESTAL (WBNG)-- The historic Vestal Museum is planning a move in the near future.

Museum Director Cherese Rosales said the building is planning to be moved from its current location next to the Vestal Public Library, to across the parkway near its original location.

The building was first used as a depot for the Vestal Railroad until 1959. The building was moved for the first time in 1972.

Rosales said the primary reason behind moving the building is to make sure it’s preserved long term.

“It ensures the preservation of this building into the future so it’s on the national record to make sure it’s kept in good condition,” said Rosales.

The building is currently listed as a local historic landmark but is not recognized nationally. Rosales said this is due to the building being too far away from its original site.

Rosales said she is still in talks with engineers about how exactly the building will be moved, but the plan is to hoist it over telephone poles with a crane due to the building’s height.

The new museum location will be near the Vestal Rail Trail, a popular spot for recreation.

Rosales hopes that the proximity to the Rail Trail will help bring the museum more guests. She said when writing the application for a grant from the state, they appreciated the new locations proximity to the Rail Trail.

“Having a place where people are active, they’re getting their walk in, they’re having a day of fitness and a day of cultural in the same outing was something that they thought was meaningful,” she said.

The Vestal Museum secured $360,000 from the State Historic Office of Preservation and other local agencies, but the project is estimated to cost around $2 million.

The Museum is still in the process of getting everything approved for the upcoming move but will have more information on a timetable in the coming months.

