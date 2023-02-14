2 remain in ‘critical condition’ after head-on crash in Tioga County

(WBNG)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SPENCER, NY (WBNG) -- Two people were seriously hurt in a vehicle crash in Tioga County Monday evening.

Deputies from the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to State Route 26 near East Spencer Road in Spencer for the crash around 4:30 p.m. An initial investigation indicated that two vehicles, that were traveling in opposite directions, collided.

The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigations Unit and Criminal Investigations Unit determined that a 2014 Audi A4 was headed west on State Route 96 when it struck a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix head-on. The vehicles were driven by a 32-year-old man and 43-year-old man respectively.

The two men had to be extricated from their vehicles. They were both taken to Robert Packer Hospital in Syare, Pa. where they remain in critical condition.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office at 607-687-1010.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Candor Fire Department, Candor EMS, Spencer Fire Department, Spencer EMS, Campville Fire Department, Greater Valley EMS, Guthrie Air, the Tioga County Office of Emergency Management and the New York State Department of Transportation.

