Binghamton man gets prison for gun possession

By WBNG Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- A Binghamton man has been sentenced to prison for gun possession in Endicott.

The Broome County District Attorney’s Office said Vance S. Murray, 24, will serve two years behind bars followed by two years of post-release supervision after pleading guilty to attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a felony.

Murray admitted that he illegally had a loaded 9mm pistol on him on March 26, 2022.

Endicott Police officers conducted a traffic stop, in which Murray was the passenger, for a traffic violation in the area of Vestal Avenue and East Main Street in the village. One of the occupants had an active warrant and was taken into custody. Murray was found to be in possession of the gun in his backpack.

“Our local law enforcement is doing an outstanding job taking illegal guns off our streets,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak. “Though defendant Murray had no prior felony convictions, criminals should be on notice that if you possess an illegal gun in Broome County you will go to prison.”

The case was investigated by the Endicott Police Department with the assistance of Binghamton Police.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to Tioga County crash with serious injuries
Several arrested in Broome Co. Correctional Facility drug conspiracy bust
Endicott man who stole from library goes to jail
Doors opened to the public today (Feb. 10) at 3 p.m.
Upstate New York sees its first recreation cannabis dispensary, reaction from those in line
2 remain in ‘critical condition’ after head-on crash in Tioga County

Latest News

Broome County Humane Society holds Valentine’s Day special
Broome County Humane Society hosts Valentine's special
Broome County Humane Society hosts Valentine's special
Binghamton man gets prison for gun possession
Binghamton man gets prison for gun possession
Man arrested for having crystal meth
Man arrested for having crystal meth