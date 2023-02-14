Binghamton man gets prison for gun possession

(WBNG) -- A Binghamton man has been sentenced to prison for gun possession in Endicott.

The Broome County District Attorney’s Office said Vance S. Murray, 24, will serve two years behind bars followed by two years of post-release supervision after pleading guilty to attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a felony.

Murray admitted that he illegally had a loaded 9mm pistol on him on March 26, 2022.

Endicott Police officers conducted a traffic stop, in which Murray was the passenger, for a traffic violation in the area of Vestal Avenue and East Main Street in the village. One of the occupants had an active warrant and was taken into custody. Murray was found to be in possession of the gun in his backpack.

“Our local law enforcement is doing an outstanding job taking illegal guns off our streets,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak. “Though defendant Murray had no prior felony convictions, criminals should be on notice that if you possess an illegal gun in Broome County you will go to prison.”

The case was investigated by the Endicott Police Department with the assistance of Binghamton Police.

