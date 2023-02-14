Broome County Humane Society holds Valentine’s Day special

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Humane Society is having a Valentine’s Day adoption special this week.

Usually, you’d pay $230 for the adoption fee but this week you pay $214 instead.

Staff at the Broome County Humane Society told 12 News by adopting a pet you are actually saving two lives because when you adopt an animal from the kennel, they’re in, they’re making room for another animal to get situated.

Shelter Manager Amberly Ondria said lately the Humane Society has been getting a lot of requests for animals to come in. They take animals in through transport programs or owner surrenders, but they ask everything to be scheduled because the demand is so high.

They can house 45 dogs on their kennel floor but as of last Friday, they had 68 on the floor. If you’re interested in adopting a four-legged friend, there is a process you have to go through. For more information on how you can adopt at the humane society, click here.

