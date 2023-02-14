Man arrested for having crystal meth

DICKINSON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office made a criminal drug arrest in the Town of Dickinson on Sunday.

The sheriff’s office said it charged John L. Turner, 45, with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third and fifth degrees and tampering with physical evidence. These charges are also felonies. He was also charged with obstructing governmental administration in the second degree, a misdemeanor.

The office said Turner was stopped on the road for a vehicle inspection but fled on foot toward a parking lot storm drain where he allegedly tried to dispose of a large number of methamphetamine crystals. Deputies subdued Turner and recovered 11.3 grams of meth in a ripped plastic bag on his person.

Authorities noted that Turner tried to consume a large portion of the narcotics he was carrying. Deputies called emergency medical services for a medical evaluation. Turner was then taken to Binghamton General Hospital for further evaluation. A deputy rode with him in the ambulance.

Turner was processed and issued an appearance ticket to answer for his charges in the Town of Dickinson Court once he was discharged form the hospital. He also issued various traffic tickets.

