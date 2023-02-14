Some mild weather

February rain?
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:45 AM EST
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with early flurries. Increasing sunshine. High 44 (40-46) Wind NW becoming W 5-15 G20 mph

We’ll have early clouds and a few flurries today. Sunshine will increase into the afternoon. Skies will be mostly

cloudy tonight.

As warmer air returns, skies will be mostly cloudy with showers Wednesday. As a low/cold front moves in, we’ll have a better chance of

rain Thursday. Ahead of the front, temperatures will climb into the 50s.

On the back of the cold front, rain showers change to snow showers Friday as temperatures fall through the 30s. Skies will be

mostly cloudy and we’ll be colder Saturday. Temperatures climb to near 40 Sunday, up to near 50 Monday.

