Student relief efforts at Binghamton University for Turkey

Turkish Support at B.U.
Turkish Support at B.U.(Luke Meade)
By Luke Meade
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:29 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Turkish students, faculty, and staff of Binghamton University all gathered at the academic administration building on campus this evening to package collected items to send overseas to support the relief effort for the recent earthquake in turkey.

After a meal made of Turkish dishes, students packed items collected and requested by the Turkish consulate such as blankets, jackets, and flashlights, to be shipped to the country.

A staff member from the university spoke at the event before the packaging began about Binghamton university and its ties to turkey.

“Here in Binghamton, we have connections to Turkey and Syria, Binghamton’s connection to Turkey started in 1978. Since 1978 more than two thousand Turkish citizens, citizens of Turkey graduated from Binghamton.”

The packaged goods will be brought to new jersey, where they will be shipped over to turkey to assist families and save lives.

