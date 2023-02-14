Tioga County Chamber of Commerce to host economic forum

By Julia Laude
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- Join the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce for an afternoon of insightful analysis on Thursday.

At the Tioga County forecasting event, economists will present the latest data and trends to help local business leaders and the public navigate local, national and international markets.

There will be three keynote speakers at the forum, including the Professor of Economics at SUNY Broome Giovanni Scaringi.

