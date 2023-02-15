American Red Cross’ February blood donation opportunities
(WBNG) -- With February being National Heart Month, blood donations have been high in demand.
According to the American Red Cross, one in seven patients entering a hospital will need a blood transfusion. At the same time, only about 3% of Americans give blood.
In thanks for helping, all who come to give blood, platelets, or plasma in February will get a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, as well as being automatically entered to win a trip for two to Clearwater Beach, Fla.
Here is a list of opportunities to give blood around the area from Feb. 15 to Feb. 28.
Broome County
Binghamton
- 2/21/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Francis Church, 1049 Chenango Street
- 2/23/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Chenango-Champlain Collegiate Center, West Drive
- 2/25/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Legion Post 80, 76 Main Street
- 2/28/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., University Union, 4400 Vestal Parkway East
Deposit
- 2/20/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Deposit United Methodist Church, 109 Second Street
Endicott
- 2/23/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of the Holy Family, 3600 Phyliss Street
- 2/27/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., West Corners Volunteer Fire Department Station 1, 500 Day Hollow Road
Johnson City
- 2/15/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sarah Jane Memorial United Methodist Church, 308 Main Street
- 2/17/2023: 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 365 Harry L Drive
- 2/24/2023: 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 365 Harry L Drive
Vestal
- 2/17/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kopernik Observatory & Science Center, 698 Underwood Rd
- 2/18/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Vestal United Methodist Church, 328 Main Street
Windsor
- 2/22/2023: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., C.R. Weeks Elementary, 440 Foley Rd.
Chenango County
Afton
- 2/22/2023: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Afton United Methodist Church, 36 Spring Street
Norwich
- 2/23/2023: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Church of St. Bartholomew Parish Center, 81 East Main Street
Cortland County
Cortland
- 2/17/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Port Watson Mini conference center, 131 Port Watson Street
- 2/24/2023: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., YWCA of Cortland, 14 Clayton Ave
Homer
- 2/27/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., CNY Living History Museum, 4386 US Route 11
Tioga County
Owego
- 2/21/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lakeview Chapel, 185 Day Hallow Road
Waverly
- 2/24/2023: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung Street
Tompkins County
Dryden
- 2/21/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Dryden Veterans Mem Home, 2272 Dryden Road
- 2/22/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Dryden Fire Department, 26 North Street
Ithaca
- 2/16/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Tompkins County Library-Employees, 101 E Green Street
- 2/16/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Robert Purcell Community Center, Cornell University
- 2/18/2023: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- Day Saints, 114 Burleigh Dr
- 2/25/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 149 Honness Lane
To help prevent the blood supply from dropping you can book a time to give blood or platelets by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-773-2767.
