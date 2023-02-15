American Red Cross’ February blood donation opportunities

By Luke Meade
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- With February being National Heart Month, blood donations have been high in demand.

According to the American Red Cross, one in seven patients entering a hospital will need a blood transfusion. At the same time, only about 3% of Americans give blood.

In thanks for helping, all who come to give blood, platelets, or plasma in February will get a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, as well as being automatically entered to win a trip for two to Clearwater Beach, Fla.

Here is a list of opportunities to give blood around the area from Feb. 15 to Feb. 28.

Broome County

Binghamton

  • 2/21/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Francis Church, 1049 Chenango Street
  • 2/23/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Chenango-Champlain Collegiate Center, West Drive
  • 2/25/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Legion Post 80, 76 Main Street
  • 2/28/2023: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., University Union, 4400 Vestal Parkway East

Deposit

  • 2/20/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Deposit United Methodist Church, 109 Second Street

Endicott

  • 2/23/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of the Holy Family, 3600 Phyliss Street
  • 2/27/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., West Corners Volunteer Fire Department Station 1, 500 Day Hollow Road

Johnson City

  • 2/15/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sarah Jane Memorial United Methodist Church, 308 Main Street
  • 2/17/2023: 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 365 Harry L Drive
  • 2/24/2023: 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 365 Harry L Drive

Vestal

  • 2/17/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kopernik Observatory & Science Center, 698 Underwood Rd
  • 2/18/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Vestal United Methodist Church, 328 Main Street

Windsor

  • 2/22/2023: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., C.R. Weeks Elementary, 440 Foley Rd.

Chenango County

Afton

  • 2/22/2023: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Afton United Methodist Church, 36 Spring Street

Norwich

  • 2/23/2023: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Church of St. Bartholomew Parish Center, 81 East Main Street

Cortland County

Cortland

  • 2/17/2023: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Port Watson Mini conference center, 131 Port Watson Street
  • 2/24/2023: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., YWCA of Cortland, 14 Clayton Ave

Homer

  • 2/27/2023: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., CNY Living History Museum, 4386 US Route 11

Tioga County

Owego

  • 2/21/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lakeview Chapel, 185 Day Hallow Road

Waverly

  • 2/24/2023: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung Street

Tompkins County

Dryden

  • 2/21/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Dryden Veterans Mem Home, 2272 Dryden Road
  • 2/22/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Dryden Fire Department, 26 North Street

Ithaca

  • 2/16/2023: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Tompkins County Library-Employees, 101 E Green Street
  • 2/16/2023: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Robert Purcell Community Center, Cornell University
  • 2/18/2023: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- Day Saints, 114 Burleigh Dr
  • 2/25/2023: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 149 Honness Lane

To help prevent the blood supply from dropping you can book a time to give blood or platelets by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-773-2767.

