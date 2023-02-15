Battisti announces he will run for Broome County District Attorney again

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Attorney Paul Battisti is running once again for Broome County District Attorney.

Battisti formally announced his campaign Wednesday morning. He is the second person to announce his candidacy for the position. Incumbent Michael Korchak announced he is running for a second term in December 2022.

Battisti and Korchak are both running as Republicans this time. In 2019, Korchak narrowly defeated Battisti in the election as a Libertarian after Battisti defeated him in the Republican Primary when they both belonged to the GOP.

The attorney, surrounded by his family and several other Republicans, including Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar, claimed the county is less safe under Korchak.

“There is no debate that our families are less safe than they were three years ago,” Battisti said. “Crime rates are up, criminal cases aren’t being effectively prosecuted, families feel less safe and fentanyl is killing our young people. It has to stop.”

Korchak said Battisti’s claim was misleading in a statement sent to 12 News. He said the blame for increased crime falls squarely on the politicians in Albany.

“Criminals are released back on the streets to re-offend,” Korchak said. “If Mr. Battisti ever worked in a DA’s Office, he would know that DAs do not make the laws, Albany makes the laws.”

Battisti, and his wife Christine, live in Kirkwood with their five children. Christine Battisti is the Executive Director of the Crime Victims Assistance Center.

The Primary Election is on June 27. The General Election is on Nov. 7.

