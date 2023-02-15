Binghamton continues to demolish decaying properties

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- 214 Conklin Ave. was the first of six houses to begin the $207,000 project of blighted property demolitions across Binghamton.

On Wednesday morning, Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham joined Gorik Construction crewmembers for the removal of the structure as well as the announcement of others to come as a proactive safety measure, providing residents with relief from eye sores where they invest.

The vacant lots will then be included in Binghamton’s “Side Lot Program,” giving neighbors the opportunity to purchase, or otherwise, leave it as a permanent green space for flood hazard mitigation.

The five other tax-foreclosed properties scheduled to be taken down include:

8 Franklin St.

21 Pearne St.

18 Rutherford St.

537 State St.

63 Walnut St.

Binghamton acquired the lots from Broome County during the foreclosure process, preventing them from going to auction and continuing the cycle of blight.

“Residents don’t deserve to see this on their way to work, neighbors don’t deserve to see this when they look out their windows,” said Kraham. “Kids that are walking to school don’t deserve this roof falling in.”

Construction for this project was paid for by Community Development Block Grant funding and is expected to last for several weeks.

In the next several weeks, Kraham said he would be sharing more details regarding measures being taken to crack down on Wall Street banks that own properties in Binghamton with no plan or contact information.

