Binghamton University Graduate Students continue to fight for better wages

(WBNG)
By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Wednesday Binghamton University graduate student employees gathered together for a protest to deliver a petition to University President Harvey Stenger as they continue to fight for better pay.

President of the University’s Graduate Student Employee Union, also known as GSEU, Emily Blakley said in November 2022, they launched the living wage campaign and have since collected more than a thousand signatures.

She said for too long the university has not paid them a livable wage and the time for change is now.

“Graduate students are currently suffering, there are some students who are selling blood plasma for money and in parts of SUNY graduate students are eating out of the food pantry we can’t wait for them to be lobbying the state when we know that they have funding coming in,” said Blakley.

Previously, Binghamton University administrators said plans are in the works to raise stipends for graduate students.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several arrested in Broome Co. Correctional Facility drug conspiracy bust
At least 1 killed after vehicle strikes pedestrians in Tioga County
2 remain in ‘critical condition’ after head-on crash in Tioga County
Endicott man who stole from library goes to jail
Man arrested for having crystal meth

Latest News

Career Day at Calvin Coolidge Elementary
Community Career Day at Calvin Coolidge Elementary
Community Career Day at Calvin Coolidge Elementary
Community Career Day at Calvin Coolidge Elementary
A relative of a victim in the Buffalo supermarket mass shooting charges at the gunman during a...
White supremacist gets life in prison for Buffalo supermarket massacre
Broome County Family Violence Prevention Council holds art contest for children
Protesters pack Johnson City Courthouse in response to arrests made at Wegmans
Protesters pack Johnson City Courthouse in response to arrests made at Wegmans