Binghamton University Graduate Students continue to fight for better wages

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Wednesday Binghamton University graduate student employees gathered together for a protest to deliver a petition to University President Harvey Stenger as they continue to fight for better pay.

President of the University’s Graduate Student Employee Union, also known as GSEU, Emily Blakley said in November 2022, they launched the living wage campaign and have since collected more than a thousand signatures.

She said for too long the university has not paid them a livable wage and the time for change is now.

“Graduate students are currently suffering, there are some students who are selling blood plasma for money and in parts of SUNY graduate students are eating out of the food pantry we can’t wait for them to be lobbying the state when we know that they have funding coming in,” said Blakley.

Previously, Binghamton University administrators said plans are in the works to raise stipends for graduate students.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.