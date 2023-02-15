Broome County Family Violence Prevention Council holds art contest for children

(WBNG)
By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Family Violence Prevention Council has returned with its annual art contest for children in the community.

Coordinator for Broome County Family Violence Prevention Council Kristin Beylo said the purpose of the contest is to challenge local students from Pre-K to 12th grade to illustrate what it means to overcome challenges, which is also this year’s theme.

“‘So, what does it mean to struggle; what does it mean to be a good friend; what does it mean to help someone and having your kid work through those conversations?’” said Beylo. “In art, it’s just meaningful to them as it is a parent.”

Beylo said children will also have the opportunity to compete for the first-place prize of having their artwork showcased on a billboard in the county during Child Abuse Prevention Month in April.

If you are interested in signing your child up for this contest, please email kristin.beylo@broomecountyny.gov for more information.

