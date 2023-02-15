BT BOCES New Visions creates community connections, solidifies futures

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - “They need a challenging senior year where they can take college courses, learn professional skills, and prepare to be effective and informed college students,” said Instructor and Placement Coordinator Ani Loew with BT BOCES New Visions.

Loew said this program is meant to benefit those ahead in their academics who wish to explore careers and shadow community partners.

Community partners can be through New Visions’ Law & Government Academy, the Business Academy, Education Academy, Engineering Academy, and Health Careers academy.

Austin Smith is one of a number of students to benefit from the Law & Government Academy. Now on his third week, Smith has been stationed at the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

“Next week’s my fourth one, the last one,” said Newark Valley Senior Austin Smith. “New Visions is amazing for opening so many opportunities for kids to explore careers and also close doors to certain careers. You find out what you like and what you don’t like.”

With this specific academy, there are five placements a year, four weeks each, so they have 20 weeks of shadowing in different government agencies.

Smith went over his experience from today, February 14.

“I took a tour of the entire jail, I got to see the processing when people come in, I got to see the visiting center, I got to visit a couple of units, see some inmates,” said Smith.

“We like them to go to college knowing what they want to study and not wasting money going in the wrong direction,” said Loew.

Looking ahead to next week, the senior will head to the Warrants Division.

When it comes to the academies all together, New Visions has 84 students. The Health Centers Academy has the largest group with 28 students. Students apply as juniors and then are chosen for their senior year.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.