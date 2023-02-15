Community Career Day at Calvin Coolidge Elementary

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 6pm newscast.
By Shabeli Acevedo
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:59 PM EST
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Whether you have your whole life planned out or have no idea what you want to do in the future, career day is always something to look forward to, especially in elementary school.

This afternoon, the students at Calvin Coolidge elementary got a glimpse of what professional life looks like.

4th-grade teacher and PTA Copresident at Calvin Coolidge Elementary, Ann Marie Bogart, helped plan career day. She said they want to get the community as involved as they possibly can. She also said, they reached out to local professionals to talk to the students.

Bogart hopes this event helps students realize how it’s never too early to think about what comes next.

“It’s supposed to be an event that will inspire students in the school to think about their careers for the future,” Bogart said.

There were multiple stations filled with professionals so students could talk to them about what they do on a day-to-day basis. They brought different careers that kids see on a daily basis in the community such as police officers, firefighters, mail carrier, and more.

