Couples reminisce on where it all began at Binghamton University

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - It’s Valentine’s Day in the Southern Tier, and love has long been in the air at Binghamton University.

Stephen and Stacey Cooper met on the last day of classes during their freshman year in 1989. Both were walking back from the pouring rain from the Cash Inn, an old pub in Binghamton. From there, they clicked instantly.

“We lived in the same dorm, Oneida Hall, as freshmen, but we didn’t really meet until the end of the year,” said Stacey Cooper, wife of Stephen. I was in a band, and Stephen saw my band play a couple of times, so I think he knew who I was. I had seen him in the dorms a couple of times through mutual friends, so I knew who he was.”

The two connected over the summer, with their first date being at the Seaport in New York City. However, it wasn’t as easy to communicate as it is nowadays.

“Back in the day of no cell phones, no iPhones, we had to make special arrangements, drop each other voice mails on answering machines to try to sync up to speak to one another to make plans,” said Stephen Cooper, husband of Stacey.

Two years later, another couple on the BU campus emerged. Jonathan and Dina Layish met at the popular college bar, the Rat. Jonathan used the pickup line, “I think there’s someone in here that looks exactly like you.”

It turns out that Jonathan was correct. The night they met; Dina’s twin sister visited her from Albany that weekend. Jonathan had to be wary of which twin was which.

“My sister and I would go into the bathroom and change our shirts before we went back to talk to him, and we each would rotate,” said Dina Layish, wife of Jonathan. Where is she? I don’t see her. Where is she? He played along, and he knows we were kidding, and we were two different people.

Despite the confusion, Jonathan had always had his eye on Dina.

“I actually had a crush on her for a while,” said Jonathan Layish, husband of Dina. I didn’t know her name, and she always wore these white boots, so I referred to her as white boot girl.

This year Jonathan and Dina are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary. Both couples have two children, aged 23 and 19 for Stacey and Stephen and 22 and 17 for Jonathan and Dina.

