Making a run at 60 midweek

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Chance of a few spotty showers. Low: 33-39

Wednesday: Unseasonably warm with sun and clouds. Breezy. High: 55-62

Wednesday Night: Variable clouds. Low: 38-45

Forecast Discussion:

A few showers could drift through tonight with lows in the 30s rising after 3am to the upper 30s to low 40s by morning. We’ll be in the mid to upper 50s Wednesday with a few 60s likely with the absence of snow. Sun and clouds are expected and it will be breezy at times.

Thursday remains warm with a high chance of rain showers. Highs remain in the upper 40s to low 50s. The chance of rain Thursday increases through the afternoon to around 60% by evening.

Friday will be colder; but still above average with highs in the 30s. Some rain or snow is possible early and it will be windy with a chance of lake effect snow showers in the colder afternoon.

The weekend looks decent and mild, yet again. Sun and clouds are expected Saturday and partial sun is on the way Sunday. Next Monday brings a chance of some late day rain.

