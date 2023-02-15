Making a run at 60 midweek

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 6pm newscast.
By Howard Manges
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Chance of a few spotty showers. Low: 33-39

Wednesday: Unseasonably warm with sun and clouds. Breezy. High: 55-62

Wednesday Night: Variable clouds. Low: 38-45

Forecast Discussion:

A few showers could drift through tonight with lows in the 30s rising after 3am to the upper 30s to low 40s by morning. We’ll be in the mid to upper 50s Wednesday with a few 60s likely with the absence of snow. Sun and clouds are expected and it will be breezy at times.

Thursday remains warm with a high chance of rain showers. Highs remain in the upper 40s to low 50s. The chance of rain Thursday increases through the afternoon to around 60% by evening.

Friday will be colder; but still above average with highs in the 30s. Some rain or snow is possible early and it will be windy with a chance of lake effect snow showers in the colder afternoon.

The weekend looks decent and mild, yet again. Sun and clouds are expected Saturday and partial sun is on the way Sunday. Next Monday brings a chance of some late day rain.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to Tioga County crash with serious injuries
Several arrested in Broome Co. Correctional Facility drug conspiracy bust
Endicott man who stole from library goes to jail
Doors opened to the public today (Feb. 10) at 3 p.m.
Upstate New York sees its first recreation cannabis dispensary, reaction from those in line
2 remain in ‘critical condition’ after head-on crash in Tioga County

Latest News

STAYING UNSEASONABLY WARM
Making a run at 60 midweek
wbng
Some mild weather
NOT A BAD TUESDAY
More warm weather this week
CHANCES OF RAIN ARE EXPECTED
More warm weather this week