Man shoots suspect trying steal his car at gas station, police say

St. Louis authorities say a man shot a suspect who tried to carjack him. (Source: KMOV)
By Dan Greenwald and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

St. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - Authorities in Missouri are investigating a carjacking that turned into a shooting in downtown St. Louis.

According to the St. Louis Police Department, offices were called to a downtown-area gas station Wednesday morning with reports of a shooting.

KMOV reports a carjacking victim shot a suspect who was attempting to take his car.

The department said its homicide detectives have taken over the on-scene investigation.

Police did not immediately identify those involved or update the suspect’s condition.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several arrested in Broome Co. Correctional Facility drug conspiracy bust
At least 1 killed after vehicle strikes pedestrians in Tioga County
2 remain in ‘critical condition’ after head-on crash in Tioga County
Endicott man who stole from library goes to jail
Man arrested for having crystal meth

Latest News

A father says an uncontrolled dog came out of nowhere and attacked his son at an area park.
Dog owner runs off after young boy attacked by husky at park, family says
The Department of Justice has decided not to charge Rep. Matt Gaetz in a sex trafficking probe,...
Rep. Gaetz says no charges for him in sex trafficking case
School bus goes off road in Endwell
Weng Sor is walked by New York Police Department detectives out of the 68th Precinct in the...
U-Haul driver must undergo mental evaluation in NYC attack
A relative of a victim in the Buffalo supermarket mass shooting charges at the gunman during a...
White supremacist gets life in prison for Buffalo supermarket massacre