At least 1 killed after vehicle strikes pedestrians in Tioga County

BERKSHIRE, NY (WBNG) -- At least one person was killed after a vehicle struck multiple pedestrians in Tioga County, officials announced.

The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office said it was investigating the incident Wednesday afternoon. The office did not say how many pedestrians were stuck and how many were killed but said it will announce additional details as they become available.

Emergency crews shut down Route 38 in the area of Berkshire between Wilson Creek Road and Brown Road until further notice.

Multiple agencies responded to the crash. No charges were announced.

As of 2/15/23 11:45 AM, Route 38 will be CLOSED until further notice between Wilson Creek Rd and Brown Rd due to a motor vehicle accident. Posted by Tioga County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, February 15, 2023

