Record warmth across the Southern Tier

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The unusually warm winter continued today, with many areas across the state setting new records for high temperatures on Wednesday.

Rochester recorded a high of 67, which broke a nearly 75-year-old record of 61. Syracuse also set a new record, with a reading of 69 degrees, breaking their record high of 64 set back in 1954.

Elmira also broke the high-temperature record, with a reading of 71 degrees, easily shattering the previous record of 66, also set back in 1954.

Here at home, the Binghamton Airport recorded a high of 61 degrees, breaking the old record of 58, set back in 1954.

The mild weather will not last however, as we will see a strong cold front pass the region, dropping temperatures into the teens as we head into the weekend.

