Record Warmth

Gusty winds
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:07 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, becoming partly cloudy. High 58 (56-60) Wind S becoming SW 10-20 G30 mph

A low passing to our north will give us some clouds and a south wind today. This south wind will work some warmer air into the region.

Dry weather dominates, there will be a couple evening showers.

As a second low/cold front moves in, we’ll have a better chance of rain Thursday. Ahead of the front, temperatures will climb into the 50s.

On the back of the cold front, rain showers change to snow showers Friday as temperatures fall through the 30s.

Skies will be mostly cloudy and we’ll be colder Saturday. Temperatures climb to near 40 Sunday and Monday. We’ll have mostly

cloudy skies with mixed showers Tuesday.

