School bus goes off road in Endwell
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ENDWELL (WBNG) -- Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a school bus in Endwell Wednesday afternoon.
The school bus went off of Hooper Road and into a yard. New York State Police are investigating the crash.
Broome County dispatchers said they believe there were no injuries involved.
This is a developing story. Stay with 12 New for more information.
