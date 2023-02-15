School bus goes off road in Endwell

(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ENDWELL (WBNG) -- Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a school bus in Endwell Wednesday afternoon.

The school bus went off of Hooper Road and into a yard. New York State Police are investigating the crash.

Broome County dispatchers said they believe there were no injuries involved.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 New for more information.

