School bus goes off road in Endwell

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a school bus in Endwell Wednesday afternoon.

The school bus went off of Hooper Road and into a yard. New York State Police are investigating the crash.

Broome County dispatchers said they believe there were no injuries involved.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 New for more information.

