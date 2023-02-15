“Stationed At Home” movie production filming across Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A team of filmmakers, directors, and actors have been in the process of filming a movie right here in the city of Binghamton.

The film is called “Stationed at Home” and production for the new upcoming film has been underway throughout the week all around the Binghamton area.

12 News was able to get a look at the shooting of a ballroom scene at the Binghamton club along Front Street.

We spoke with Louis Newman, the film commissioner at the Binghamton film office about the importance of Binghamton being the setting of the film.

“It’s been very exciting seeing the film be set in Binghamton, we think it is really important for there to be a movie that showcases all of our great locations in the area and hopefully highlights to other filmmakers some of the great options we have here.” said Louis Newman.

The film is planning to wrap up their filming and production throughout the remainder of the week, and the directors are hoping for the film to be released next year.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.