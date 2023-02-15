“Stationed At Home” movie production filming across Binghamton

By Luke Meade
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A team of filmmakers, directors, and actors have been in the process of filming a movie right here in the city of Binghamton.

The film is called “Stationed at Home” and production for the new upcoming film has been underway throughout the week all around the Binghamton area.

12 News was able to get a look at the shooting of a ballroom scene at the Binghamton club along Front Street.

We spoke with Louis Newman, the film commissioner at the Binghamton film office about the importance of Binghamton being the setting of the film.

“It’s been very exciting seeing the film be set in Binghamton, we think it is really important for there to be a movie that showcases all of our great locations in the area and hopefully highlights to other filmmakers some of the great options we have here.” said Louis Newman.

The film is planning to wrap up their filming and production throughout the remainder of the week, and the directors are hoping for the film to be released next year.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to Tioga County crash with serious injuries
Several arrested in Broome Co. Correctional Facility drug conspiracy bust
Endicott man who stole from library goes to jail
Doors opened to the public today (Feb. 10) at 3 p.m.
Upstate New York sees its first recreation cannabis dispensary, reaction from those in line
2 remain in ‘critical condition’ after head-on crash in Tioga County

Latest News

Johnson City girls’ basketball rolls past Susquehanna Valley 58-35 in STAC semis
Union-Endicott takes down Chenango Forks to advance to STAC boys’ basketball final
Horseheads outlasts Chenango Valley in triple-overtime to move on to STAC final
BT BOCES New Visions creates community connections, solidifies futures
BT BOCES New Visions creates community connections, solidifies futures