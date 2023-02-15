Warmth isn’t done yet

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5pm Newscast.
By Howard Manges
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear. Low: 32-41

Thursday: 70% chance of rain, especially in the afternoon and early evening. High: 50-55

Thursday Night: Temperatures increase to the low and mid 50s before crashing toward daybreak into the 30s. 70% chance of rain and perhaps a brief wintry mix. Low: 35-46↓

Forecast Discussion:

Quiet weather continues tonight with lows in the 30s to near 40.

Thursday remains warm with a high chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs remain in the upper 40s to mid 50s. The chance of rain Thursday increases through the afternoon to around 60% by dinner time. A big change is coming overnight into Friday morning. Temperatures will soar to the low and mid 50s overnight ahead of a cold front but will crash sharply from west to east into the 30s around daybreak.

Friday will be colder; but still above average with highs in the 30s. Some rain or snow is possible early and it will be windy with a chance of lake effect snow showers in the colder afternoon. Wind chills drop into the single digits at times later in the day.

The weekend looks decent and mild, yet again. Sun and clouds are expected Saturday and partial sun is on the way Sunday. Next Monday brings a chance of some late day rain. Highs Saturday will be near 40 and Sunday the mid 40s. 40s are likely to remain Tuesday and Wednesday, too.

