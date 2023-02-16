Binghamton Police warns residents to remove valuables from vehicles as larcenies rise in city

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department is reminding those who live in the city and others who are visiting the area to make sure they lock their vehicles.

According to Binghamton Police, there has been a recent uptick in larcenies from vehicles.

Police said residents and visitors should remove valuable items from their vehicles before leaving. Some of these items could include, bookbags, bags, tools and electronic devices.

The department also encouraged residents to reach out and speak to their neighbors to share information about any recent activity within their neighborhoods.

The Binghamton Police Department is also investigating recent catalytic converter thefts from vehicles that have been parked on city streets.

Residents should remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity observed in their neighborhoods, the Binghamton Police said in a news release, they said the community plays an important role in helping officers obtain information.

The Binghamton Police Detective Bureau is currently investigating the above-mentioned larcenies. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the bureau at (607) 772-7080.

