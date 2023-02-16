Binghamton Police warns residents to remove valuables from vehicles as larcenies rise in city

(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department is reminding those who live in the city and others who are visiting the area to make sure they lock their vehicles.

According to Binghamton Police, there has been a recent uptick in larcenies from vehicles.

Police said residents and visitors should remove valuable items from their vehicles before leaving. Some of these items could include, bookbags, bags, tools and electronic devices.

The department also encouraged residents to reach out and speak to their neighbors to share information about any recent activity within their neighborhoods.

The Binghamton Police Department is also investigating recent catalytic converter thefts from vehicles that have been parked on city streets.

Residents should remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity observed in their neighborhoods, the Binghamton Police said in a news release, they said the community plays an important role in helping officers obtain information.

The Binghamton Police Detective Bureau is currently investigating the above-mentioned larcenies. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the bureau at (607) 772-7080.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 1 killed after vehicle strikes pedestrians in Tioga County
School bus goes off road in Endwell
Protesters pack Johnson City Courthouse in response to arrests made at Wegmans
A relative of a victim in the Buffalo supermarket mass shooting charges at the gunman during a...
White supremacist gets life in prison for Buffalo supermarket massacre
Binghamton continues to demolish decaying properties

Latest News

Woman charged with DWI after striking teen walking home from school
Man sentenced for smuggling meth into Broome County jail
Death toll in Tioga County pedestrian crash rises to 3
Independence, mobility are at the forefront when it comes to “Friday Taxi”
Independence, mobility are at the forefront when it comes to “Friday Taxi”