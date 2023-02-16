Binghamton University students celebrate ‘Random Acts of Kindness Week’

VESTAL (WBNG)-- This week is Random Acts of Kindness Week, a celebration of all the ways one can become a positive influence in each other’s lives.

Two Binghamton University students decided to celebrate by creating a TikTok showing them displaying acts of kindness throughout the week.

Owen Holland and Chloe Van Caeseele are interns for the university’s public relations office and wanted to create content that would engage the community in a unique way.

“We wanted to make sure we did something a little bit different rather than just the typical pay for someone’s drink behind you,” said Van Caeseele.

Throughout the week the pair donated blood, cleaned a friend’s room, supported a local business, walked a friend’s dogs and donated clothes.

Holland said donating blood was the most rewarding of the acts of kindness for him.

“It required the most effort,” said Holland. “It made us a little bit nervous, but it was really rewarding too and I felt like it was a good way to open the video.”

Van Caeseele said doing acts of kindness in the community this week taught her that this is something that should not be reserved for just this week, but for every day.

“Binghamton has done so much for me as a student, as a professional and as an individual,” said Van Caeseele. “Being able to give back in a small way, I definitely want to continue to practice that throughout my last semester here.”

Random Acts of Kindness Week Continues through Feb. 20 so there is still time to give back to your community in honor of the week.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.