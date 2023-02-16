BU Turkish students table for earthquake, hand out native goods

VESTAL (WBNG) - Two earthquakes rocked Turkey and Syria this month. According to the Associated Press, the death toll for turkey is over 36,000, and with both countries combined, the death toll is over 39,000.

As the search and rescue, cleanup efforts, and relief efforts continue, students over at Binghamton University are doing their part by tabling for those overseas.

“We’re not making any money off of this,” said Turkish Culture Association’s Fermude Cakici. “Our country is basically bleeding right now and none of us can go back and help so we’re trying our best.”

“My whole family, my relatives, my friends, all of them have witnessed this dreadful disaster up close,” said Turkish Culture Association’s Abdullah Ozguven.

Students with the Turkish Culture Association have been tabling all week on campus at The Union. When a donation is given, those at the table supply various native treats.

Student Cakici went over how the donations will be felt thousands of miles away.

“People can’t get access to basic toiletries or just like basic needs in general,” said Cakici. “So these funds will go towards them buying them.”

During a time of crisis and not be able to travel home, this association is the closest thing to a family as they can personally identify with what’s going on.

“We all have family in Turkey obviously because there’s a lot of Turkish students here,” said Cakici. “There have been people whose parents are now homeless because of the earthquake... We’re just trying to do something that will make a difference.”

They have been tabling all this week, but the effort to make a difference won’t stop here.

“We will try and be here every Thursday with homemade goods again,” said Cakici. “We welcome all Binghamton community to come donate.”

The greater area is encouraged to donate, too. Another way to donate is to send a direct message to ‘turcabinghamton’ over on Instagram and they will set something up.

