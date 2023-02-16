Death toll in Tioga County pedestrian crash rises to 3

NEWARK VALLEY (WBNG) -- Three people are confirmed dead after a vehicle struck pedestrians on a highway in Tioga County Wednesday morning.

Tioga County Sheriff’s Captain Shawn Nalepa said four people in total were struck on Route 38 in Newark Valley. The only surviving pedestrian is at Upstate Medical Hospital with significant injuries.

Wednesday afternoon, Tioga County officials said at least one person was killed but did not reveal how many people were struck. The circumstances surrounding the crash were also not released.

Crews shut down Route 38 between Wilson Creek Road and Brown for a majority of the day Wednesday as emergency personnel worked at the scene. Multiple emergency agencies responded to the incident, including some from Broome County.

Authorities said the names of the dead will be released soon.

