DOT Commissioner says Southern Tier topography challenges infrastrucutre

(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- The New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner visited the Southern Tier to highlight Governor Kathy Hochul’s executive budget and how it could impact local residents.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said while the Southern Tier has some of the most beautiful scenery and topography in the state, it creates challenges when it comes to infrastructure.

She said extreme weather events and the impact of climate change make the investment even more vital. One of the main priorities is building resiliency.

“Whether its addressing culverts, roads, bridges, all of that, that’s part of the message here,” said Commissioner Dominguez. “The dollars we are investing at the state level go directly towards that level of investment in our transportation infrastructure but also literally the health and safety of the community.”

The executive budget plans to invest $32.8 billion in infrastructure in a five-year capital plan. Full details on the proposed budget can be found on Hochul’s website.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 1 killed after vehicle strikes pedestrians in Tioga County
School bus goes off road in Endwell
Protesters pack Johnson City Courthouse in response to arrests made at Wegmans
A relative of a victim in the Buffalo supermarket mass shooting charges at the gunman during a...
White supremacist gets life in prison for Buffalo supermarket massacre
Binghamton continues to demolish decaying properties

Latest News

Binghamton Police warns residents to remove valuables from vehicles as larcenies rise in city
Woman charged with DWI after striking teen walking home from school
Man sentenced for smuggling meth into Broome County jail
Death toll in Tioga County pedestrian crash rises to 3