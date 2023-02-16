DOT Commissioner says Southern Tier topography challenges infrastrucutre

(WBNG) -- The New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner visited the Southern Tier to highlight Governor Kathy Hochul’s executive budget and how it could impact local residents.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said while the Southern Tier has some of the most beautiful scenery and topography in the state, it creates challenges when it comes to infrastructure.

She said extreme weather events and the impact of climate change make the investment even more vital. One of the main priorities is building resiliency.

“Whether its addressing culverts, roads, bridges, all of that, that’s part of the message here,” said Commissioner Dominguez. “The dollars we are investing at the state level go directly towards that level of investment in our transportation infrastructure but also literally the health and safety of the community.”

The executive budget plans to invest $32.8 billion in infrastructure in a five-year capital plan. Full details on the proposed budget can be found on Hochul’s website.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.