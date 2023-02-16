Early sunshine, but changes are coming!

Winter Returns
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
THURSDAY: Early sun with increasing clouds. Afternoon rain. 0-.15″ 70% High 50 (46-52) Wind NW becoming SE 5-10 mph

Dry in the morning, but as a second low/cold front move in, we’ll have a better chance of rain Thursday afternoon.

Ahead of the front, temperatures will climb into the 50s.

On the back of the cold front, rain showers change to snow showers Friday as temperatures fall through the 30s into the 20s.

Skies will be mostly sunny and we’ll be colder Saturday. Temperatures climb to near 40 Sunday. We’ll have mostly

cloudy skies with mixed showers Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

