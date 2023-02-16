Here’s how to protect yourself from bears this spring

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- While the calendar says that it is still winter, spring is right around the corner, which means the return of bears across the Southern Tier.

According to New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Wildlife Biologist Courtney LaMere bears start to emerge from their winter dens by the middle of March. During this time, they search for food in areas that have early blooming of plants.

However, bears are scavengers and will wander into residential areas in search of food, such as bird seed, unsecured trash cans, and even chicken feed.

LaMere said that starting in a few weeks you should take down your bird feeders, put your garbage in a secure area, and if you happen to have outdoor birds, make sure the chicken feed is well secured as well.

LaMere added that if you do see a bear enter your yard, make sure you make loud noises, such as banging pots and pans together, using an air horn or even yelling.

By doing this, LaMere said, you are teaching the bear to stay out of your yard, allowing it to stay wild.

LaMere also said that if you are camping, lock your food away in your car, or up in a tree.

For more information on bears across the state, you can visit the NYS DEC’s website here.

