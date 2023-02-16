Independence, mobility are at the forefront when it comes to “Friday Taxi”

WHITNEY POINT (WBNG) - “There are not any taxi services that run right out of Whitney Point,” said Rural Health Network’s Megan Arenas-Cardoso. “So if you don’t have a vehicle or you’re not able to drive, you’re kind of stuck. You really have to rely on friends and family to do it.”

To help with mobility, Arenas-Cardoso said the area taxi service for those 60 and older has been a recurring option since 2020.

“A needs assessment went out within the area to see what the biggest needs were in the area and transportation was one of the biggest needs,” said Arenas-Cardoso. “Honestly, it still is one of the biggest needs out in this area. Unfortunately, we’re only able to do the taxi service one day a week.”

Every Friday, the Binghamton-based taxi service Mike’s Taxi is in the area from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

“We actually cover the cost of those taxi rides,” said Arenas-Cardoso. “So they will pick up people anywhere within Lisle, Triangle, Barker, or Nanticoke and take them anywhere within the Whitney Point area.”

However, to have a slot for Friday, requests have to be called in by days in advance.

“We ask people to call the Wednesday before their trip just so that we can get all the details figured out. Then Mike’s Taxi will usually call and let the people know about what time they’re going to be there,” said Arenas-Cardoso.

When it comes to the longevity of the service, there’s a five-year contract when it comes to funding.

“When this contract with this idea is up, do you guys think you will renew it?”

“The hope is yes,” said Arenas-Cardoso. “We plan to try to show NYS how much this program is needed up here in Whitney Point. Next year would be our final year, but we’re hoping that we can get the funding renewed so that we can continue the program.”

To plan a drive for a future Friday, call Northern Broome Cares at 607-352-4681.

To make this all possible, Rural Health Network and Northern Broome Cares together with another program from Rural Health Network called Getthere came up with this service idea.

New York State Office for the Aging is helping with the funding.

