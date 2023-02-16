Man arrested after trying to smother, threatening to shoot his girlfriend

(VNL)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNION (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sherriff’s Office arrested a man after responding to a domestic dispute call in the Town of Union on Feb. 9.

The sheriff’s office said, that the victim’s boyfriend, Brian A. Sanks, 66, of the Town of Union, attempted to smother her in her sleep, threatened to shoot her with a pistol and threatened to use a taser baton on her.

He was taken into custody by deputies and an Extreme Risk Protection Order was issued. Deputies served the protection order on Sanks and found a loaded Smith & Wesson .22 revolver, ammo and taser baton and drug paraphernalia at his residence. The handgun was illegally owned by Sanks, the sheriff’s office said.

He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, a class D felony. He was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, which are both misdemeanors.

Sanks was arraigned and remanded to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

