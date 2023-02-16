Man sentenced for smuggling meth into Broome County jail

(AP)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Ronald B. Bodden, 37, of Binghamton pleaded guilty to promoting prison contraband, a felony, in Broome County Court Thursday, the Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Bodden admitted, while he was an inmate at the Broome County jail on an unrelated charge, that he possess a quantity of methamphetamine. He will serve two to four years in prison on March 23.

“The introduction of illegal substances into a correctional facility endangers not only the corrections officers who work there, but the inmates as well,” said Distirct Attorney Michael Korchak. “Be it violent behavior or smuggling contraband, those who commit crimes within the Broome County jail will be prosecuted.”

The case was investigated by the Broome County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Division.

