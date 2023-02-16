Mercy House of the Southern Tier to get new kitchen thanks to donations

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Mercy House of the Southern Tier is receiving new upgrades to its building.

Thanks to three donors: The Hoit Foundation, the Linden Craig Memorial Fund and Broome County Small Community Grants, Mercy House are able to move forward with its kitchen renovation.

Executive Director Linda Cerra said since Mercy House opened seven years ago, it has outgrown its current kitchen, and can’t wait to get the new one.

“We’re very excited about that,” Cerra said.

She said the existing kitchen will become a prayer room when the new one is up and running.

Cerra said, Father Clarence Rumble, Founder of Mercy House, is very proud that his vision has finally become a reality.

The General Contractor Steve Ottman said the renovations should be done in about 13 to 14 weeks and that the kitchen is going to be three times larger in square footage than the current kitchen.

Mercy House is a non-denominational, community care center for the terminally ill. It has taken care of more than 950 residents and they have prepared over 1,200 meals in its current kitchen.

