No students injured after school bus goes offroad

(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- A spokesperson for the Union-Endicott School District confirmed no students were injured after one of its buses went off of Hooper Road and into a tree in Endwell.

Three students and a driver were on the bus.

Emergency crews responded to the crash around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The spokesperson said the cause of the crash has not been confirmed. New York State Police are investigating.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 1 killed after vehicle strikes pedestrians in Tioga County
School bus goes off road in Endwell
Death toll in Tioga County pedestrian crash rises to 3
Protesters pack Johnson City Courthouse in response to arrests made at Wegmans
Woman charged with DWI after striking teen walking home from school

Latest News

Here’s how to protect yourself from bears this spring
Warm weather cancels Broome County Winterfest
Mercy House of the Southern Tier to get new kitchen thanks to donations
Binghamton Police warns residents to remove valuables from vehicles as larcenies rise in city
Binghamton Police warns residents to remove valuables from vehicles as larcenies rise in city
Man sentenced for smuggling meth into Broome County jail
Man sentenced for smuggling meth into Broome County jail