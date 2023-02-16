No students injured after school bus goes offroad

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- A spokesperson for the Union-Endicott School District confirmed no students were injured after one of its buses went off of Hooper Road and into a tree in Endwell.

Three students and a driver were on the bus.

Emergency crews responded to the crash around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The spokesperson said the cause of the crash has not been confirmed. New York State Police are investigating.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.