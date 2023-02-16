Strong cold front and much colder air is not far away

Tonight: Temperatures increase with showers toward daybreak. Lows will be in the 40s early, but rise into the 50s.

Friday: Temperatures drop sharply from west to east in the morning with a 70% chance of rain. A brief wintry mix is possible before a transition to a chance of lake snow showers. Blustery with temperatures falling into the 20s. Winds could gust 30-35mph at times. Wind chills will be in the single digits at times. Early High: 50-55↓

Friday Night: Lake flakes taper. Partly to mostly cloudy and cold. Low: 15-20

Forecast Discussion:

Temperatures will soar tonight into the low and mid 50s ahead of a strong cold front but will crash sharply from west to east through the morning. Rain is expected and there is a small chance of a brief wintry mix before the atmosphere cools to allow for snow.

Friday will be colder; with temps sliding into the 20s by afternoon. Wind chills drop into the single digits at times later in the day and gusts could reach 30-35mph at times. Lake snow showers are also expected, but no significant accumulations are forecast.

The weekend looks decent and mild, yet again. Sun and clouds are expected Saturday and partial sun is on the way Sunday. Next Monday brings a chance of some late day rain. Highs Saturday will be near 40 and Sunday the mid 40s. 40s are likely to remain Tuesday and Wednesday, too.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.