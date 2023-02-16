Warm weather cancels Broome County Winterfest

(WBNG) -- It has been a mild winter, one so mild that the Broome County Parks Department canceled WinterFest, which was planned for Feb. 25 at Nathaniel Cole Park in Harpursville.

According to Broome County Parks, Recreation, and Youth Services Director Liz Woidt, the ice at the park was non-existent, as well as the area had no snow. Woidt said the county is bummed about the situation.

WinterFest wasn’t the only winter event to fall victim to the warm weather, as the “Almost Annual Crappie Derby,” an ice-fishing event, was also canceled due to a lack of ice.

Woidt said that the county is already deep into planning for its summer events, which will be announced soon.

