Woman charged with DWI after striking teen walking home from school

SIDNEY, NY (WBNG) -- A woman was arrested for striking a 14-year-old with her vehicle in Sidney Wednesday.

The Sidney Police Department said it received a 911 complaint of a female lying on the middle of Sunset Avenue who appeared to be passed out. Responders found her unconscious on Sharon Street, which intersects with Sunset Avenue, and had a serious physical injury.

She was transported to SUNY Upstate University Hospital in serious condition.

An investigation revealed that she was walking home from school when she was struck by a vehicle. The driver left the scene but returned a short time later. The driver, Courtni N. Baker, 31, of Sidney, was found to be impaired by alcohol, police said.

Baker was charged with vehicular assault in the first degree, a felony. She was also charged with the misdemeanors of aggravated DWI, operator leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, reckless driving, and escape in the third degree. Those charges are at the misdemeanor level.

She was arraigned in the Town of Delhi Court and remanded to the Delaware County Jail on no bail.

